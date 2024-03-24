The Houston Texans aren't letting this opportunity they got go to waste. After a magical season led by CJ Stroud, Houston is looking to capitalize by bolstering their lineup by improving at key areas. In particular, their defense a decent makeover, as they were able to sign players such as Danielle Hunter, Denico Autry, and Azeez Al-Shaair.
Naturally, the Texans defense are quite excited for this change. Will Anderson Jr, the team's star defensive end, was asked about the team's offseason moves. Anderson is quite excited with these moves, calling them perfect per Aaron Wilson.
Texans' Will Anderson Jr on the team's offseason moves: “I was very excited about it. I think the pieces they got were the perfect pieces to the puzzle… Guys that are hungry, guys that love football, guys that don't care about being a celebrity, just ball for the city, ball for their families.”
Texans' free agency spree
The Texans had quite the productive free agency for themselves. As mentioned, most of their acquisitions were on the defensive end. They signed a couple of solid cornerbacks in CJ Henderson and Jeff Okudah to complement their current cast. They also took players like Derek Barnett and Mario Edwards for defensive line depth.
However, the biggest signings on their defense came in the trenches and the linebacker core. For the defensive line, the Texans signed former Minnesota Vikings star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter to a sizable deal. They also went and took Denico Autry from the Tennessee Titans. Both players will be helping Anderson Jr to terrorize opposing quarterbacks.
For the linebacker core, Houston signed another ex-Titan in Azeez Al-Shaair. One of the more consistent tacklers of the position, Shaair brings a stability to the Texans' linebacking core. Under the tutelege of Demeco Ryans, this team has the potential to be one of the best in the entire league.
Will Anderson Jr: Core of the Defense
Of course, the Texans' defense will revolve around one man: Will Anderson Jr. The star defensive end was taken by the team with the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. While initially overshadowed by Houston's bombshell move to trade for the third pick, Anderson quickly proved why the team made such a bold move.
While he initially didn't get the gaudy numbers (read: sacks), Anderson Jr's presence was quickly felt by the Texans' opponents. His ability to pressure the quarterback was the cornerstone of the team's defense. One could certainly argue that Houston's defense would collapse without him.
As a result, Anderson Jr was awarded the Defensive Rookie of the Year award at the end. The stats speak for themselves: seven sacks and 45 combined tackles on the season. He, along with CJ Stroud winning Offensive Rookie of the Year, is proof that the Texans' future is in bright hands.
Texans' 2024 outlook
The Texans will be quite the fascinating watch this season. While they were the winners of the AFC South, they also did take advantage of the Jacksonville Jaguars' sudden collapse. With both the Jags and the Indianapolis Colts improving in the offseason, Houston's path to the playoffs is going to be much harder.
Thankfully, the team isn't coming into this season unprepared. They already went and upgraded their solid defense as mentioned above. The Texans also kept most of their offensive core intact (re-signing Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz), while trading for a key piece in ex-Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon.
It's always the second year that's going to be much, much harder for a new contending team. Their rivals over in Florida know that all too well. Can the Texans adjust and continue their winning streak.