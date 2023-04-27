There has been a ton of smoke about the Houston Texans not taking a quarterback with the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft, but Nick Caserio specifically said that he would not avoid selecting former Ohio State football quarterback CJ Stroud because he has the same agent as Deshaun Watson, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Not a factor at all,” Nick Caserio said, via Schefter.

Ever since the Texans ended up with the No. 2 pick in the draft, it was assumed that they would select a quarterback. However, in recent weeks, as mentioned above, there have been a lot of rumors that the Texans do not like the quarterbacks, and will select a different player at No. 2. Some possibilities could be Will Anderson Jr. out of the Alabama football program, and Tyree Wilson out of the Texas Tech football program.

As a response to the rumors that the Texans would not pick a quarterback, there has been speculation that Caserio would not pick CJ Stroud out of the Ohio State football program because he has David Mulugheta as his agent. David Mulugheta is the same agent who represents Deshaun Watson, who of course was traded from the Texans to the Cleveland Browns.

The Texans are arguably the biggest wild card in the first round of the NFL Draft, their decision to either select a quarterback or go with a different player could have a domino effect on the rest of the first round. It will be intriguing to watch it play out.