Published November 10, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

As the Houston Texans prepare for their Week 10 showdown against the New York Giants on Sunday, one familiar name is expected to be back in the lineup. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who missed last Thursday’s Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, has openly admitted he was frustrated after not being moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 1st. According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston, Cooks opened up about his feelings to the media on Thursday.

“I was frustrated, absolutely. I want to win, that’s not the case,” Cooks said. “That’s what’s going on. That’s the way I expressed my emotion. I think we all want to win. We’re all frustrated in some sense.”

An upset Cooks was excused from team practice last Tuesday and Wednesday after not being traded, which ultimately led to him being inactive for last week’s game.

When asked about his future with the Texans, Cooks said he is approaching it with “a day-by-day process. I’m here now, for the time being, and as far as everything else getting worked out, we’ll keep that internal.”

The Texans sit in last place of the AFC South with a record of 1-6-1 under the tutelage of head coach Lovie Smith, who served as the defensive coordinator under the since-fired David Culley last season. Cooks still has one year remaining on his current contract with a base salary of $18 million in 2023. So should he ultimately get moved in the offseason, a team will have to absorb that contract or negotiate with the Texans about picking up some of that money.

Will Brandin Cooks’ return help to settle things for the Texans in Week 10, or will his presence cause distraction? Only time will tell.