The NFL offseason is in full swing, and the Houston Texans are looking to create a brighter future. Houston has been in rebuild mode since the whole Deshaun Watson controversy, which led to a trade to the Cleveland Browns last offseason.

After trading Watson, the Texans have been looking for a franchise quarterback. Fortunately, the 2023 draft class has many quarterbacks that could go near the top. The Texans hold the 2nd pick, putting them in a prime position to select one of the top QBs on the board.

Some of the best QB prospects in the 2023 class include Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. There are many different avenues that Houston could go with their draft, but selecting a quarterback seems likely. A team may trade up to number one above the Texans, as the Chicago Bears hold the number one pick. Chicago is interested in trading down since they already have Justin Fields as their quarterback.

Teams like the Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Atlanta Falcons could be interested in moving up the draft board. However, holding the second pick gives the Texans an opportunity to get one of the top QBs no matter what.

They also hold the 12th pick in the draft via the Browns in the Watson trade. This presents them with an interesting opportunity in the annual rookie selection.

With that said, here is why the Texans must seize the perfect Ohio State football NFL Draft opportunity.

Texans Must Draft CJ Stroud and Jaxon Smith-Njigba

One of the top quarterbacks in the class is Ohio State star CJ Stroud. Stroud doesn’t have the running ability and physical traits like Richardson, but he is the most pro-ready QB in the class of 2023.

He had back-to-back great campaigns under the Ohio State football program. In 2021, he threw for 4,435 yards, along with 44 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He followed that up last season, throwing for 3,688 yards, 41 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Stroud impressed at the combine, and he will likely be one of the first two quarterbacks off the board. He has the chance to be an elite quarterback in the NFL, and the Texans would be wise to select him.

A move that Houston could make in order for Stroud to feel more comfortable is drafting Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Smith-Njigba also had an impressive Combine and is one of the best wide receivers in the class. He was one of Stroud’s top targets at Ohio State, and pairing them together again in the NFL would be a smart idea.

Some NFL teams have done this of late, and it has worked out well. The Cincinnati Bengals drafted Joe Burrow to be their franchise quarterback in 2020 and selected his LSU teammate Ja’Marr Chase in the first round in 2021.

Burrow and Chase have been a dominant duo in the NFL, creating a dynamic offense. The Miami Dolphins have also done this, as they selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and his Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle. While Tagovailoa has had up and down moments, his connection with Waddle has been great.

The Texans should try to mimic this and select one of the best quarterbacks and receivers in the draft who already have chemistry. This could lead to a major improvement in their offense in the upcoming season.

Stroud and Smith-Njigba could very well be the building blocks for Houston’s offense.

The Texans have big decisions to make as they look to build their young core. If they are able to draft Stroud and Smith-Njigba, it will go a long way in building a bright future.