Trevor Lawrence continues to make good strides after missing the past two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury. Lawrence returned to practice this week, and he's set to practice again according to head coach Doug Pederson, via ESPN's Michael DiRocco.

“Will get majority of first-team reps. Encouraging sign of him playing Sunday, Pederson said,” DiRocco wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jaguars have missed Lawrence, but their season hadn't been the best before he was injured. They're currently on a four-game losing streak and are 2-9, and at this point, there's no hope of reviving the season. For now, the Jaguars may want to play for a good draft pick that could potentially help their team next season.

Trevor Lawrence close to returning for the Jaguars

With Trevor Lawrence sidelined the past two games, Mac Jones has stepped in, but the offense has only been able to score 13 points altogether. When Lawrence returns, there's no doubt that the offense will be better, but they also have to stop the other team from scoring as well, which has been a big part of their disappointing season. On both sides of the ball, the Jaguars rank near the bottom of the league and several categories.

It wouldn't be a surprise if there is some changes that happen after the season, both to the coaching staff and the player personnel. The Jaguars were supposed to be a solid team this season, but they weren't able to start the season fast, losing their first four games.

On offense, they have pieces such as Lawrence, Travis Etienne, and Brian Thomas Jr., who could be the main core on that side of the ball. The defense will have to continue to develop, and that's probably the area where they will look to upgrade in the draft.