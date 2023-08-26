The Houston Texans will face off with the New Orleans Saints in the final preseason game before the regular season kicks off. We are here to share our NFL odds series, make a Texans-Saints prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Texans lost 28-3 to the Miami Dolphins in their last preseason game. Now, they hope to get some reps in the final preseason tilt before they start their season. C.J. Stroud went 7 for 12 with 60 yards. Then, Davis Mills went 10 for 22 for 94 yards. Dameon Pierce struggled on the ground, rushing six times for 15 yards while only averaging 2.5 yards per carry. Additionally, Mike Boone rushed five times for 12 yards on a 2.4 yards-per-carry rate. Devin Singletary rushed twice for six yards.

Mike Boone caught four passes on five targets for 35 yards. Also, Johnny Johnson III had two catches for 26 yards. Nico Collins had two catches on three targets for 21 yards. Additionally, the defense saw some production. Cory Littleton had six tackles, while Neville Hewitt had five. Meanwhile, top-pick Will Anderson Jr. had two tackles, a sack, and also forced a fumble.

The Saints defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 22-17 in their recent preseason game. Jameis Winston went 13 for 21 with 169 yards but also took two sacks. Next, Jake Haener went 11 for 17 with 118 yards. Keandre Miller struggled on the ground, rushing 10 times for 23 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 36 yards. Then, Ellis Merriweather rushed five times for 15 yards. Shaquan Davis caught three of five targets for 63 yards. Likewise, Jontre Kirklin caught all three of his targets for 59 yards. Lynn Bowden Jr. caught two of his three targets for 37 yards.

The Saints were trying to get their defense ready for the regular season. Hence, they did well enough in this preseason game. Malcolm Roach had four tackles to lead the team. Now, he and many other players hope to keep progressing to help make the team.

Here are the Texans Saints Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Texans-Saints Odds

Houston Texans: +2.5 (-110)

New Orleans Saints: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 38 (-110)

Under: 38 (-110)

How to Watch Texans vs. Saints

TV: FOX SPORTS, Fox Deportes

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 8:01 PM ET/5:01 PM PT

Why The Texans Could Cover The Spread

The Texans will continue their strong evaluation of Stroud. Ultimately, they will see how he plays, and the plan is to play a couple of series to determine how he handles NFL action early.

But the Texans need to establish a running game. Unfortunately, all the running backs struggled. The offensive line must do a better job of opening holes and giving the running backs opportunities to run through them. Therefore, they have two weeks to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens, and running the ball and keeping the chains moving will be the best way to keep Lamar Jackson off the field.

The Texans also must fix their run defense. Somehow, they allowed the Dolphins to gash them repeatedly. The Texans allowed Salvon Ahmed to average 8.3 yards per carry against them. Then, they let Chris Brooks average 4.3 yards-per-carry and Raheem Mostert hit 5.0 yards-per-carry.

The Texans will cover the spread if they can open lanes and run the ball efficiently. Then, they must key in on the opposing running backs.

Why The Saints Could Cover The Spread

The Saints must shore up the running game. Unfortunately, they have struggled to generate any separation. The Saints also have to find out what they have for depth at the running back and wide receiver positions. Yes, they have Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams at running back. But they need to see who else can step up. Moreover, is Keandre Miller ready? Chris Olave and Michael Thomas are the top guys catching passes. Otherwise, they must figure out the next options that Derek Carr may be throwing to once the season starts.

The Saints allowed the Chargers to run all over them. Thus, they cannot allow the Texans to generate any space. The run defense has work to do. Moreover, it is something they must figure out before they start the season against the Tennessee Titans, who will unleash Derrick Henry on them.

The Saints will cover the spread if they can generate some running lanes. Then, they must learn how to stop the run.

Final Texans-Saints Prediction & Pick

We likely won't see the starters for the Texans or the Saints. Consequently, the Saints will have more depth to fall back on. Expect the Saints to cover the odds.

Final Texans-Saints Prediction & Pick: New Orleans Saints: -2.5 (-110)