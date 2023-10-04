The Texas A&M football team has gone on a bit of a roll since getting off to a shaky start to the 2023 season. The Aggies will look to extend their winning streak to four games with their toughest test yet when they host Alabama Saturday. In order to pull off the upset, Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher must find a way to stop Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

If last week was any indication, the Texas A&M football team has a chance to find success against Milroe and Alabama. In their 34-22 win against Arkansas, the Aggies held quarterback KJ Jefferson to just 9-of-17 for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception. During Wednesday's SEC conference call, Jimbo Fisher was asked if Texas A&M plans to deploy a similar game plan against Milroe.

“Well, I can’t tell you that,” Fisher responded, via Carter Karels of the 247Sports Network.

Jefferson had been averaging 229.5 yards per game before being stifled by the Texas A&M defense. The Aggies also held him to minus-3 rushing yards on 18 carries.

Milroe hasn't exactly been lights out for the Crimson Tide. After Alabama was defeated by Texas in Week 2, Milroe didn't play in the team's win over South Florida. The Alabama quarterback has responded by completing 81.8% of his passes over the last two games. Milroe set season highs by rushing for 69 yards with two scores on the ground in last week's 40-17 win over Mississippi State.

After Miami beat Texas A&M 48-33 in the Aggies' second game, there were rumors that Fisher's job was in jeopardy. The Aggies have responded by winning three straight games with an average margin of victory of 24.3 points.