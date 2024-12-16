Texas A&M football just delivered the biggest portal coup of the 2024-25 cycle. The Aggies landed one of the more high-profile players available in Micah Hudson. And they beat out numerous powers like Oregon and others to land the former five-star.

The wide receiver officially accepted his offer to join the Aggies Sunday, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports. Hudson became one of the more coveted transfer portal athletes once he entered.

Many fans and analysts listed Oregon as one trending destination for Hudson. The Ducks even trended upward as a “school to watch” by Chris Hummer of 247Sports on Dec. 1. But the Ducks weren't the only major thought for Hudson.

Colorado under Deion Sanders have established themselves as aggressive portal recruiters. CU watching Travis Hunter, Jimmy Horn and Lajohntay Wester all leave Boulder soon also heated up the Hudson to Colorado chatter. Sanders even fired the warning that he was going to be more active in the portal “than ever before.” That indicated Hudson would likely get looks out of Sanders' crew.

But others looked appealing to Hudson. LSU surfaced as a program that got labeled “a team to watch” by Zach Nagy of Sports Illustrated. Now, the Aggies keep an in-state talent home. Except Texas A&M brings Hudson over to the Southeastern Conference.

Reactions surface for Texas A&M landing Micah Hudson

The Red Raiders once scored their biggest recruiting find in landing Hudson back in 2024. He emerged as the highest ranked signing ever in Lubbock during the era of recruiting rankings. However, Hudson played sparingly for the Red Raiders and ultimately lasted just one season.

Hudson arrives to College Station with three years of eligibility remaining. The buzz is already building for his Aggies arrival.

Texas A&M beat reporter Tony Catalina of The Austin Stateman described “unreal potential” in reacting to the addition of the new WR. Rivals even used a fire emoji to describe the move to land Hudson on X.

Hudson once got offered by Texas A&M out of high school. He was one of the few past five-star talents to land into the portal along with former USC quarterback Miller Moss (transferred to Louisville Saturday).