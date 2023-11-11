Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher said quarterback Max Johnson would play against Mississippi State, but an imposter was warming up

Ahead of their matchup with Mississippi State, Texas A&M football tried to get a little tricky.

Earlier this week, coach Jimbo Fisher aid that starting quarterback Max Johnson, who sustained an apparent rib injury in the Aggies 38-35 loss to Ole Miss last weekend, would play against Mississippi State. Fisher surprisingly stated that the veteran Texas A&M football signal-caller was injured but would not miss any playing time during his annual Monday press conference.

But on Friday, TexAgs Executive Editor Billy Liucci stated on TexAgs Radio that he does not expect Johnson to suit out on Saturday.

Now it seems as though the Aggies tried to pull one over on Mississippi State, according to Travis L. Brown of The Eagle:

“There is a player on the field in No. 14 for Texas A&M who is throwing left-handed, but consensus in the press box is that is not QB Max Johnson. Decoy? Wearing a hat and everything.”

There is a player on the field in No. 14 for Texas A&M who is throwing left handed, but consensus in the press box is that is not QB Max Johnson. Decoy? Wearing a hat and everything. pic.twitter.com/tnoMCHVm1C — 𝕋𝕣𝕒𝕧𝕚𝕤 𝕃. 𝔹𝕣𝕠𝕨𝕟 (@Travis_L_Brown) November 11, 2023

Texas A&M football beat writer Carter Karels seemed to verify the strange sight:

“Texas A&M seems to have someone disguised as Max Johnson on the field for pregame warmups … to try to trick Mississippi State into thinking he's playing. He is left-handed and everything. This is absolutely hilarious.”

Karels goes on to elaborate on who he thinks the alleged imposter is:

“I am pretty positive it is walk-on QB Blake Bost. He wore No. 14 in 2021 before changing to No. 23 before last season. I can't say I have paid enough attention to Bost to know if he has had a No. 14 shirt during pregame warmups all season. Still, pretty funny to think about.”

On the season, Johnson has led the Aggies to a 5-4 record. He's completed 118 passes in 190 attempts, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Johnson previously broke a bone in his throwing hand last season against Alabama.