The first transfer portal window in college football is starting to wind down a little bit, but there are still a few impact players out there looking for new homes. One of those players made his decision on Sunday when former NC State wide receiver Kevin Concepcion committed to Texas A&M, according to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports.

Concepcion is one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal and is widely regarded as one of the most talented wide receivers in college football. He was being pursued by numerous top programs around the country, including Colorado, Alabama and Miami (FL) before deciding to head to College Station.

Concepcion had a bit of a down season in 2024 while dealing with an NC State team that did not live up to expectations and also had to change quarterbacks due to the head injury and subsequent retirement of Grayson McCall. However, Concepcion still scored eight total touchdowns and racked up nearly 500 yards of offense.

Concepcion broke out as a star in 2023 as one of the best offensive weapons in the ACC. NC State used him a sloth a runner and a receiver, and he had the stats to match the hype. In 13 games as a freshman, Concepcion caught 71 balls for 839 yards and ran for 320 yards. He found the end zone 10 times for the Wolfpack.

Mike Elko and Texas A&M will be hoping that Concepcion can continue to produce numbers like that with the Aggies, who are building a very promising offensive core going into next season. Quarterback Marcel Reed will be back for his second season as the starter, and Concepcion will join former top recruit and Texas Tech transfer Micah Hudson and former Mississippi State wideout Mario Craver. As a result, an Aggies offense that struggles to throw the ball at times this season should have plenty of weapons at its disposal in 2025.

The wide receiver additions make up just one part of the portal success that Texas A&M is having so far this season. Elko and company have also added Georgia cornerback Julian Humphrey, Colorado defensive end Dayon Hayes and more. After a season that nearly saw Texas A&M reach the SEC Championship, the Aggies look like they could be even better next season.