Published November 17, 2022

By Tim Capurso · 2 min read

Charles Barkley is known for saying wild things, as the Inside the NBA analyst has made headlines for bloviating about basketball. Barkley may have outdone even himself with his latest take on Deion Sanders and Jimbo Fisher.

During an appearance on The Next Round show, Barkley, a former basketball star at Auburn, said that there will be a “shocker firing in the SEC”. strongly implying that Texas A&M football, Deion Sanders and Jimbo Fisher would be involved.

Was Charles Barkley saying that the Aggies would fire Fisher and then hire Sanders? See for yourself.

“I think there’s gonna be a shocker firing in the SEC and I know for a fact that they’re probably gonna go after Deion”@DeionSanders to @AggieFootball 🤔 Find our full interview with Charles Barkley here – https://t.co/5DWwkVQzPkpic.twitter.com/GDS163CCc5 — The Next Round (@NextRoundLive) November 17, 2022

Charles Barkley said, “I think there’s gonna be a shocker firing in the SEC and I know for a fact that they’re probably gonna go after Deion.”

College football fans have been treated to every Deion Sanders rumor possible after several head coaching jobs, such as Auburn and Nebraska, have opened up around the nation. But this takes the cake.

Barkley himself never mentioned Texas A&M football by name- all he did was predict a firing in the SEC.

However, when one host of The Next Round said that he wouldn’t be shocked if the Aggies fired Jimbo Fisher, the camera panned to Barkley.

The TNT analyst remained so motionless and expressionless that the hosts thought his screen was frozen. Charles Barkley then said that “he didn’t say a word.”

Would Texas A&M football part ways with Fisher, one of the highest paid coaches in the nation, amid a disastrous season that has seen them eliminated from bowl eligibility after being ranked sixth by the AP poll at one point?

And then make a splash hire in Sanders? Crazier things have happened. But forgive the college football world for being a little skeptical of Charles Barkley.