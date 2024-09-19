As Texas A&M gears up for its weekend clash against Bowling Green, head football coach Mike Elko plays his quarterback cards exceedingly close to his chest. This strategy follows an impressive performance by backup Marcel Reed last week against Florida, which has sparked widespread speculation and curiosity among fans and analysts regarding the Aggies' quarterback plans. Conner Weigman, the team’s starting quarterback, was sidelined due to injury, allowing Reed the opportunity to shine.

Reed's performance was commendable, but it raised questions about who would lead the team once Weigman was ready to return. Elko, known for his approach to game-time decisions, hinted in an article by Thomas Goldkamp of On3 that the quarterback uncertainty might continue throughout the season.

“Yeah, I think so. And I think people who get to know me know that it’s probably going to be a game-time decision for the rest of the season,” Elko stated during The Aggie Football Hour.

He emphasized the internal nature of these strategic discussions, indicating that the team’s deliberations would remain confidential.

QB controversy for Texas A&M football

Weigman, when healthy, has shown promise and effectiveness as the Aggies' quarterback. Despite limited appearances due to health issues, his track record includes 225 passing yards and two touchdowns this season, alongside two interceptions. His performance, however, has been mixed, with some struggles notably in the season opener against Notre Dame.

On the other hand, Reed's recent showcase could tilt the scales in his favor. The freshman quarterback demonstrated both arm strength and mobility against Florida, completing 16 of 28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns, without throwing any interceptions. Additionally, Reed’s ability to maneuver on the ground, accumulating 126 rushing yards and a touchdown, presents a dynamic option for the Aggies’ offense.

“We’ll do the best we can to get Conner healthy and when we get to Saturday we’ll see who’s playing,” said Elko, maintaining his stance on not revealing his plans prematurely.

This approach not only keeps opponents guessing but also maintains a competitive edge by leveraging the strengths of both quarterbacks according to the immediate demands of each game.

As the Aggies continue their season, the quarterback situation remains a pivotal area of focus. Whether Texas A&M football decides to split playing time between Weigman and Reed or settle on a primary quarterback as the season progresses is a decision that fans and opponents alike will watch closely. For now, Elko’s strategy involves a week-by-week evaluation, ensuring that both quarterbacks are prepared to step in as needed, which keeps Texas A&M football agile and difficult to predict.