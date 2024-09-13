ESPN's The Paul Finebaum Show sure gets the best out of college football's most colorful personalities. Florida's Billy Napier might want to start paying attention because the game plan could use the help, especially since Texas A&M football coach Mike Elko revealed what kind of tactics the Aggies will use ahead of the SEC showdown versus the Florida Gators.

Finebaum asked Elko about the simulated practice sound amplification system that Texas A&M football uses to prepare for SEC environments ahead of a huge game against the Gators.

“Honestly, what we do and this is probably more of the new-age coaching, I promised the kids we would never do any of the crowd noise stuff,” Elko elaborated. “As an assistant that used to drive me crazy. It's like fingers on a chalkboard. The kids all want music. That's what they want at practice. When we are simulating, we put the speakers right behind the offense.”

“Then we turn the music up about as high as we can get it,” added Elko.

It's not too hard logistically, not on an SEC budget. It's just hard on the ears.

“The speakers are portable and get wheeled right behind the offense. It's pretty deafening but the kids wanted music at practice so it kind of goes both ways.”

As for who picks the music?

“The kids,” Elko replied. “I got nothing to do with that. They have access to the operations staff. We let them figure out what they want. I just tell them how bad it is every time I listen to it…There is a lot of hip-hop on the Mike Elko Spotify but it is from a different age. More old school.”

Texas A&M football facing tough road test in Florida

The Aggies and Gators are both looking to earn some respect in the SEC. Both have fallen from their glory days with Heisman trophy candidates. Both programs are just hoping for a New Year's Day Bowl bid whereas it used to be National Championship Game level expectations.

Texas A&M football has a problem beyond a hostile atmosphere. The Aggies have six key players now on the SEC's official injury report. Quarterback Conner Weigman (questionable) will be a game-time decision. Two defensive backs, Tyreek Chappell and Trey Jones III, running back Rueben Owens, and offensive lineman Mark Nabou Jr. are all officially ruled out. Elko did say linebacker Scooby Williams (questionable) would suit up but must remain on the injury report per league rules.

Florida's injury list is twice as long with 10 players ruled out and four designated as questionable. This will be quite the test for two coaches and programs looking for a little respect. Just do not expect to hear it at an Aggies practice if those speakers are in place.