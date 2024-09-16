Texas A&M football quarterback Connor Weigman (shoulder) was a surprise addition to the Aggies' injury report before last week's game against the Florida Gators. After being listed as questionable, Weigman did not play. In his place, Marcel Reed played and enjoyed plenty of success by completing 11-of-17 passes for two touchdowns, adding another 83 rushing yards and a touchdown run.

Texas A&M may need to call Reed's number again this week against Bowling Green as Conner Weigman is believed to be “day-to-day” and “week-to-week” by head coach Mike Elko, according to beat writer Carter Karels.

Elko didn't provide a specific timeline for an announcement on whether Weigman would play. Instead, the Texas A&M football head coach believes Weigman will be a game-time decision.

According to CFB insider Brett McMurphy, Elko was judicious in his response to the low-simmering quarterback controversy between Weigman and Reed.

“We'll continue to manage the quarterback room in the same manner that we have & play the guy we feel gives us the best chance to win.”

Reed was named SEC Freshman of the Week for that stat line. Another big performance could be on tap for Reed against BGSU. The Falcons rank 111st in total defense, allowing 419.5 yards per game.

Mike Elko's decision between Conner Weigman, Marcel Reed

The decision between Weigman and Reed wouldn't be so complicated if Texas A&M football had performed better against Notre Dame to open the season. Weigman struggled against the Fighting Irish, connecting on just 12 of 30 passes for 100 yards and two interceptions. The Aggies lost that game 23-13.

Weigman fared better in Week 2 against the McNeese Cowboys (11-of-14 for 125 yards and two touchdowns) but that should be expected.

Texas A&M's win over Florida was their first SEC road win in nearly three years, so the momentum is on Reed's side.

The Aggies have two weeks to work out any issues before facing the No. 7-ranked Missouri Tigers. They host the Bowling Green Falcons on Saturday, September 21, at 7:30 p.m. EST.