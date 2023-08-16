Texas A&M football had its fair share of chemistry issues during the last time fans saw them play. Ainias Smith later revealed that the team was not performing well with one another due to individualistic play. It was because Jimbo Fisher's players wanted to get their own NIL deals. The Aggies did not have their best season last year but things seem to be taking a turn for the better.

Only a couple of weeks stand between fans and college football. One of the most anticipated teams has got to be Coach Jimbo Fisher's squad. Aggies fans were disappointed after Texas A&M football only had two wins and six losses in the SEC West last season. More than that, they also did not get a single victory away from home.

Team chemistry issues were the main reason why they could not flourish well into the team they could be, per Ainias Smith. Although, Coach Fisher may have found a way to fix all of that during the offseason. He outlined his positive outlook on his team's well-being with one another in his latest statement, via Andrew Graham of On 3 Sports.

“You just get a sense. How guys are working, how they’re relating to each other. I like our guys, I like our dynamic right now. I really do,” Coach Fisher declared. He also added what the change was that differed from last year, “I like our dynamic as far as the energy we have in practice, coming with a purpose to meetings. Guys seem to be very locked in, very driven, very motivated. And you can sense it and an urgency to do things right. Just from the communication, the questions to each other, to coaches, that dynamic in practice.”

Will they be able to make a run to win the SEC?