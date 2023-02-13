Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are trying to get their program back on track this upcoming season. In the process of getting the Aggies back into title contention, Fisher has made a new addition to his offensive coaching staff.

Texas A&M has hired Marquel Blackwell as their new running backs coach, via Billy Liucci of TexAgs. Blackwell most recently served in the same position with Ole Miss.

Before working with the Rebels’ running backs, Blackwell was Houston’s RB coach from 2021. He previously worked as the Cougars’ co-offensive coordinator and QB coach. Blackwell has been a running back coach for schools such as Western Kentucky, Toledo and West Virginia throughout his career.

This past season, Ole Miss ranked third in the country in rushing offense, averaging 256.6 yards per game on the ground. The Rebels’ 33 rushing touchdowns tied for 15th nationally.

Texas A&M finished 80th overall in rushing touchdowns, averaging 141.5 yards per game. The Aggies only mustered up 12 rushing touchdowns.

Marquel Blackwell will now be tasked with fixing Texas A&M’s run game. He has worked at a number of well-respected programs and proved with Ole Miss that he can coach running backs at the highest level. His time working with quarterbacks, as well as his playing career as a QB, could help in other facets of the Aggies’ attack.

After receiving a ton of hype to begin the year, Texas A&M finished last season with just a 5-7 record. With Blackwell now on the coaching staff, Jimbo Fisher is hoping the 2023 season is light years better for the Aggies.