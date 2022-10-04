The Texas A&M Aggies have a tough assignment ahead of them, as they are scheduled to take on the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide of Jimbo Fisher in Tuscaloosa this coming Saturday. Beating the Crimson Tide at their own turf is an unenviable task, but Jimbo Fisher is ready for the challenge. All he is focusing on right now is how he could lead Texas A&M football to an upset road win against the best team in the nation and not on the past beef he had with Saban.

“That’s over with,” Jimbo Fisher said about the preseason back-and-forth he had with Nick Saban, via GigEm247. “He and I are in great shape. We’re great things and we’ve moved on. We’re moved on. We’re in good shape, we’re moved on.”

Fisher hopes that that would be the last time he’d hear anything about his previous spat with Saban which they had already addressed back in July.

Texas A&M football is needing a big rebound following an embarrassing 42-24 loss at the hands of the Mississippi State Bulldogs on the road last week. It snapped the huge momentum Texas A&M football was having after back-to-back wins over ranked teams in the forms of the then-No. 13 Miami Hurricanes and the then-No.10 Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Aggies, who also lost to the Appalachian State Mountaineers at home on Sept. 10, have been one of the most disappointing teams this season, but if they are to make loud noises that will make members of the College Football Playoff selection committee turn their heads, it will have to be with a win over Alabama on Saturday.

Alabama is undefeated after five games. It is fresh off a 49-26 win on the road against last week’s No. 20 Arkansas in a game where star Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young suffered a right shoulder injury that could force him to miss Saturday’s date with Texas A&M football. An absence from Young will be a huge boost for the Aggies, who are looking to recreate the magic Johnny Manziel and company did 10 years ago in Tuscaloosa. It’s going to be easier said than done for Texas A&M football, but the Aggies believe they can pull off a stunner against their SEC rival.