Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher’s fiery response to almost beating Alabama with Bryce Young out

Texas A&M football came up just short against Alabama football, losing 24-20. The Aggies came two yards away from taking the lead just ahead of the final buzzer but Jimbo Fisher’s squad couldn’t come up with a score.

It was a battle of the backup quarterbacks as Jalen Milroe filled in for Bryce Young, who is nursing a shoulder injury, and Haynes King took the starting job back from Max Johnson, who might miss the season with a hand injury. The Texas A&M football defense contained Milroe but the offense wasn’t able to keep up with the Crimson Tide anyway.

According to Alex Scarborough of ESPN, Fisher is taking no moral victories by looking at the fact that Young was out. He pointed to the adversities that Texas A&M football had to face as they squared off with ‘Bama.

“We didn’t have Ainias Smith. We didn’t have our left tackle. We didn’t have our left guard. It’s the first time we had McKinnley Jackson. We didn’t have Shemar Turner. We’ve been short-handed all year too,” Fisher said of his key Texas A&M football players, via EPN. “We don’t look for qualms, and he won’t either. I know Nick. He ain’t going to look for no qualms. We were playing a backup quarterback too. So there were two good teams out there that battled and went at it.”

Alabama football has been extremely close to being upset a few times so far this season, most notably against Texas, but the Tide remains undefeated so far. Meanwhile, the Texas A&M football squad is 3-3.