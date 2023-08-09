Johnny Manziel is a Texas A&M football legend. Yes, Manziel had plenty of off-the-field distractions and concerns, but the QB was electric during his time with the Aggies. A number of admissions about Manziel's college football and NFL career were recently revealed during Netflix's Untold: Johnny Football documentary. One of those admissions came from Manziel and his friend about the quarterback's previously rumored oil inheritance money.

During the documentary, Manziel's friend admitted to lying about the oil inheritance story. Manziel was seen wearing expensive jewelry, hanging out with celebrities, and taking fancy vacations during his college days, something that led to speculation since he played before college athletes were able to make money. The truth is that Manziel was making all of his money from autograph signings.

The story was believed, nonetheless, until this admission.

Johnny Manziel also discussed his problems with the NCAA during the Johnny Football documentary. Manziel explained how he was frustrated since the NCAA was profiting off of him, but Manziel couldn't legally receive any of the financial benefits despite his impressive play and insane popularity.

NCAA has since changed their rules, as athletes are now able to cash in on their image and likeness. Manziel's popularity and inability to benefit off the financial elements may have played a role in the NCAA's decision.

The Johnny Football documentary can currently be seen on Netflix. It takes a deep dive into his life and football career, and discusses what Manziel is doing now. It is well worth a watch.