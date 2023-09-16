Former Texas A&M football star Johnny Manziel is back on his old stomping ground. And while his college football days are long over, he's still making sure to contribute to the Aggies in any way he can.

Ahead of the Aggies' clash with Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, Manziel sent an encouraging message to his former team. Texas A&M football is coming off a brutal 48-33 loss to the Miami Hurricanes last weekend, and sure enough, they need all the support they can get as they look to get back to the win column and improve their record to 2-1 on the season.

“What's going on guys? Another great game day here in Aggieland. Watching our guys play. Gig em! Beat the hell out of ULM, let's go, baby,” Manziel exclaimed.

Johnny Manziel pulled up to support his Texas A&M Aggies in College Station 😅 (via @AggieFootball)pic.twitter.com/qv7Oyh63tZ — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2023

Could Johnny Manziel be the good luck charm that the Aggies need? Well, Texas A&M football jumped to a 27-3 lead against Louisiana-Monroe in the first half, so it's safe to assume that Johnny Football's presence is having a huge impact on them.

While we're not really into superstitions, it's not hard to connect Manziel's presence to the Aggies' early success. After all, the last time Texas A&M won more than 10 games in a season was when Manziel was still with them. Back in 2012, Johnny Football put up a Heisman Trophy campaign to lead the Aggies to an 11-2 record. Perhaps some of that luck has rubbed in to the team.

Maybe Manziel can watch Texas A&M's next game when they play Auburn? Jimbo Fisher will certainly appreciate some added boost in luck.