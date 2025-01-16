Texas A&M football once secured a huge portal recruiting coup by landing Micah Hudson in December. The Aggies lured in a prized five-star wide receiver who left Texas Tech. But now Hudson is stepping away from TAMU.

The incoming Aggies wideout is “temporarily stepping away from day-to-day football activities,” with On3.com's Pete Nakos revealing the move Thursday afternoon.

Hudson first joined the Southeastern Conference school on Dec. 15. On3.com listed him as the fourth-best portal WR.

He was even heading to a WR room featuring other talented options who came from another school: Kevin Concepcion of North Carolina State, Jonah Wilson of Houston and Mario Craver of Mississippi State.

What happens to Texas A&M with Micah Hudson stepping away?

Texas A&M and head coach Mike Elko still have talent to work with on the perimeter. Concepcion and Craver are expected to immediately contribute. That includes practicing during the spring to get acquainted with the offense and College Station campus.

Elko and his staff additionally have their own prized five-star coming in. Texas A&M locked in five-star WR Jerome Myles for the 2025 class. Myles hails from Corner Canyon High in Draper, Utah. He earned the state's No. 1 prospect ranking by 247Sports.

Myles isn't the only high-caliber new addition from the high school realm. The Aggies snatched in-state talent Keishaun Johnson, who's a four-star prospect from Hitchcock, Texas. Tristan Norman is the third prep WR to land in College Station, as the three-star comes from Carver High in Montgomery, Alabama.

These are new weapons for Marcel Reed at quarterback. Reed showed potential as a freshman — combining for 22 total touchdowns running and throwing. Reed produced three different three-touchdown outings in 2024, with one a three-TD rushing day. Meanwhile, the Aggies bolstered the QB room by adding UAB transfer Jacob Zeno.

No word yet on if and when Hudson will take part in future football activities for the Aggies. Texas A&M is yet to announce its spring football slate.