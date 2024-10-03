After last weekend’s incredible slate of games delivered with some absolute thrillers, it’s going to be hard for week six of the college football season to top it. There aren’t a ton of great matchups this week, and there is in fact only one that features two ranked teams. The good news is, it should be a good one. The ninth ranked Missouri football team will be hitting the road to take on the Texas A&M football team who is ranked #25 in the country. This is a huge game in the SEC race, and it should be a lot of fun.

College GameDay goes to the biggest game of the week, but there are typically a couple weeks each season like this one where they try to go to a new place because there aren’t a ton of marquee matchups. Texas A&M-Missouri is definitely the biggest game of the week as it is the only one that features two ranked teams, but College GameDay will be at Cal as the Golden Bears are hosting #8 Miami.

That Cal-Miami game is one notable game in the ACC, and the only other is #15 Clemson hitting the road to take on Florida State. This was supposed to be the most important game of the season in the conference, but the Seminoles are lifeless and 1-4. Still, it will be interesting to see if they can get up for this game.

There isn’t much happening in the Big 12 this week. The conference has a couple top teams on a bye week, but Texas Tech-Arizona should be a good one as both teams only have one loss.

The Big Ten has a few intriguing games this weekend. Perhaps the best is #10 Michigan visiting Washington for a national title game rematch. Iowa-Ohio State will also be an interesting game, and undefeated Rutgers will look to stay perfect as they hit the road to play Nebraska.

Lastly, the SEC has a couple good matchups this weekend. There is obviously this top-25 matchup between Texas A&M and Missouri that we have discussed, but another good one will be between South Carolina and Ole Miss. The Rebels were upset at home last weekend, so they need this one.

This Texas A&M-Missouri game is definitely going to be a fun one, and if there is one game that you’re going to watch this weekend, it should probably be this one. The Tigers are undefeated, but they have had some close calls. The Aggies already have one loss this season, and they want to avoid that second one for as long as possible. This should be a good one.

Before we get into our predictions, let’s take a look at where each team is at heading into this game.

Missouri has had some close calls

The Missouri football team surprised a lot of people last season as they were one of the best teams in the SEC, and they ended up winning the Cotton Bowl. With the College Football Playoff now expanded to 12 teams, the Tigers have a good shot at making it as they have one of the easiest SEC schedules. However, they already had a close call against one of the conference’s worst teams.

Missouri is currently 4-0, but they have had close games against a couple of teams that they were expected to win big against. First, Boston College came to town and made things difficult on the Tigers as the final score was 27-21. That was a close one. Then, one of the worst teams in the SEC took Missouri to double overtime. The Tigers hosted Vanderbilt last weekend, and they barely squeaked out a 30-27 victory.

Going on the road to take on Texas A&M isn’t going to be easy, and Missouri is going to have to play better if they want to win.

Texas A&M football is finding ways to win

The Texas A&M football team lost a tough one at home to start the season as Notre Dame bested them in a close one. That was a tough way for the Aggies to start the year as that would have been a huge win. However, the Aggies haven’t lost since and they now have another chance to pick up a big top-10 win at home.

Since losing to Notre Dame, Texas A&M has rattled off four straight wins against McNeese, Florida, Bowling Green and Arkansas. Have they all been pretty? No. Still, wins are wins and the Aggies are 4-1 and ranked in the top-25.

This is a big game for both teams, and it should be an exciting one. Here are three predictions for it:

Marcel Reed will throw two picks

Marcel Reed has stepped in to play quarterback for the Texas A&M football team since Connor Weigman has been hurt, and he has found a way to win games. Missouri will be his toughest test yet, and he will struggle. Weigman is expected to be good to go this weekend, so expect the Aggies to go to him after Reed makes a couple mistakes.

Texas A&M will not score 20 points

Like week one against Notre Dame, the Texas A&M football team is going to need to find a way to win this one without scoring a ton of points. They were almost able to get it done against the Fighting Irish, but they only scored 13 points. It’s pretty hard to win like that. They will have a similar issue this weekend.

Missouri will win 28-17

We are going to find out a lot about these two teams this weekend. At the end of the day, Texas A&M hasn’t been able to win the big one in awhile, and until they do, don’t expect them to. Missouri will make things tough on this Texas A&M offense, and they will pull away for a comfortable win.

Texas A&M and Missouri will kick things off at noon ET/11:00 CT on Saturday from Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. The game will be airing on ABC, and the Aggies are currently favored by 2.5 points.