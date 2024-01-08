EJ Smith departs Stanford after four seasons, and will be a member of the Texas A&M Aggies in 2024

Many years before Emmitt Smith retired from the NFL as the league's leading rusher, a former MVP, and a three-time Super Bowl champion, Smith was a Florida Gator. In just three years in Gainesville, Emmitt Smith became the fourth leading rusher in SEC history (he's now down to 11th on that list) and played well enough to become a 1st round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 1990. Now, more than three full decades after Emmitt Smith made the move to the Lone Star State, his son, EJ Smith, will follow in his footsteps.

EJ Smith is not on his way to the NFL, but via the transfer portal, he's off to Texas A&M for the final year of his college eligibility after spending his first four college seasons at Stanford. Smith, who announced on Instagram that he'd be heading to College Station, was once a four-star prospect playing at football at Dallas Jesuit high school. In his four years at Stanford, Smith was used sparingly, but when he got his hands on the ball, good things happened.

On just 109 rush attempts, Smith gained 557 yards and found the end zone five times. Additionally, in the passing game, Smith proved to be a nice weapon. For his career, he pulled in 59 catches for 386 yards. 33 of those receptions and 242 of those receiving yards came last season.

Ever since he was hired by Texas A&M on December 10th, former Duke head coach Mike Elko has been busy in the transfer portal. EJ Smith is the 17th player who has joined the Aggies in the last month.