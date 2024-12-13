ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the SEC against the Big Ten as Texas A&M faces Purdue. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Texas A&M-Purdue prediction and pick.

Texas A&M comes into the game sitting at 8-2 on the year. They opened up the season with a loss, falling to UCF. They would win four straight, including winning over a 21st-ranked Ohio State. They would fall to Oregon but then upset a 21st-ranked Crieghton. Since then, they have beat Rutgers, Wake Forest, and last time out, defeated Texas Tech 72-67. Meanwhile, Purdue is 8-2 on the year as well. They opened up the year 4-0, including a win over a then second-ranked Alabama. They would then fall to Marquette but won three more in a row. They lost the conference opener to Penn State but beat Maryland last time out 83-78.

This is just the third meeting between the two teams since 2000. Purdue fell 71-64 in the first match-up back in 2001. The last time these two met was in the NCAA tournament in 2010. Purdue won that game 63-61.

Texas A&M-Purdue College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Texas A&M-Purdue Odds

Texas A&M: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Purdue: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Texas A&M vs. Purdue

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: CBS

Why Texas A&M Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue ranks 23rd in KenPom's efficiency rankings this year, sitting 46th on the offensive side of things and ninth on the defensive side of things. Texas A&M has been great on defense this year. They are 33rd in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 31st in opponent effective field goal percentage. Texas A&M has also been solid on the glass this year. They are seventh in the nation in rebounds per game while sitting first in offensive rebounding percentage.

Wade Taylor IV leads the way for Texas A&M. He is scoring 16.1 points per game this year while also leading the team in assists. He averages 4.5 assists per game this year, to go with his 3.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game. Meanwhile, Zhuric Phelps has been great on defense. He has 2.2 steals per game this year, while he adds 13 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Henry Coleman III leads the way. He has 10.5 points per game while adding 6.5 rebounds per game this year. He is joined in the front court by Andersson Garcia. Garica leads the team in rebounding, coming in with 7.4 rebounds per game this year while adding 5.4 points, one assist, and 1.1 blocks per game on the season. Finally, Pharrel Paynes is scoring 6.3 points per game while adding 4.1 rebounds this year.

Why Purdue Will Cover The Spread/Win

Purdue ranks 17th in KenPom's efficiency rankings this year, sitting eight on the offensive side of things and 63rd on the defensive side of things. Purdue has moved the ball well this year. They are 29th in the nation in assists per game while sitting 12th in assists to field goals made and 59th in assist-to-turnover ratio. Further, they shoot effectively. Purdue is 17th in the nation in effective field goal percentage.

Trey Kaufman-Renn has led the way this year. He is scoring 18.9 points per game on the year while also leading the team with 6.7 rebounds per game. He also adds 2.5 assists per game. Kaufman-Renn is joined in the front court by Camden Heide. Heide is scoring just 6.9 points per game but does add 4.1 rebounds per game this year.

In the backcourt, Fletcher Loyer leads the way. He is scoring 13.7 points per game while shooting 52.5 percent from three. Further, he has 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. Braden Smith joins him and leads the team in assists this year. Smith has 8.8 assists per game while adding 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. Finally, Myles Colvin adds 7.3 points and four rebounds a game.

Final Texas A&M-Purdue Prediction & Pick

This game is a clash of styles. Texas A&M is a more defensive-focused team, playing solid defense this year overall. Purdue is a more offensive-focused team, moving the ball well and getting the right shot. Still, Purdue is eighth in the nation in shooting efficiency and three-point percentage. The weakest spot of the Texas A&M defense has been on the perimeter. While Purdue does not shoot the most threes in the nation, they have shot well there and should see an uptick in those attempts in this one. If they can steal a few possessions while shooting well from three, they will get the win in this one.

Final Texas A&M-Purdue Prediction & Pick: Purdue ML (-120)