Style points don't count for much in college football, but on Saturday afternoon the Texas Longhorns proved they count for something. Following a dominant win in the Big House against the Michigan Wolverines, Texas is now ranked 2nd in the country after jumping the Ohio State Buckeyes in the AP Poll.

But just because the Longhorns scored their largest road win over a top ten opponent since 1979, don't expect that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian is going to let his team coast into their Week 3 matchup with the UTSA Roadrunners. In fact, Sarkisian used a result that came just a few hours his Longhorns took care of business on Saturday as a warning to his team.

“Human nature is human nature,” Sarkisian said during a press conference on Monday, per Eli Lederman of ESPN.com. “So what did I do this morning? I walked them through the Notre Dame scenario of [the Irish] going into College Station a week ago and winning that game and being anointed a top-five team and in the College Football Playoff, then a week later losing to Northern Illinois.”

Though it's still only early September, it's possible that Northern Illinois' win over the Fighting Irish will end up being the biggest upset of the year, as the Huskies were four-touchdown underdogs as they entered Notre Dame Stadium.

“I showed them that clip of [Kanon Woodill's game-winning] field goal and I showed the clip of Northern Illinois storming the field this morning as a good reminder that we're entitled to nothing. We're capable of anything. We've got a really good team. But we're entitled to nothing. We're going to earn everything. And we've going to have to earn the victory here Saturday night.”

Steve Sarkisian is going to do whatever it takes to make sure Texas doesn't suffer the same fate against the Roadrunners, who are currently around 32-point underdogs against the 2nd-ranked Longhorns. Fortunately for Sark, his squad looks far more equipped to handle business against any team with an upset bid in mind than the Irish do.

Quinn Ewers thinking Heisman after Longhorns win

Leading the way for the Texas Longhorns is their junior quarterback Quinn Ewers. With a dominant performance on Saturday against a stellar Michigan defense — 246 yards and three touchdowns — Ewers has surpassed both Carson Beck and Dillon Gabriel as the current betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy.

Ewers, who was a redshirt freshman at Ohio State in 2021, has visited the Big House before, and he said that experience helped him on Saturday.

“I understand how big of a moment (this is),” Ewers said after the game, according to Blake Toppmeyer of the Austin-American Statesman. “Just because I’ve been here before, and I know what the atmosphere was like.”