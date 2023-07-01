Texas football is adding to the big expectations for their impending move to the SEC in 2024 after earning a commitment from 4-star wide receiver recruit and Dallas resident Parker Livingstone.

“Man {it means} everything to be close to home and stay in the state of Texas,” he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.com upon announcing his decision to join the Longhorns on Saturday. “I’m just so grateful and humbled to be in this position to play for the UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS.”

At 6-foot-4, Livingstone can be a fine red zone target for either Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning starting next fall. Texas is expected to rank inside the top 20 for this upcoming season and has amassed one of the better crop of 2024 recruits in the country. After being overly patient for the true revitalization of this program, fans might finally bare witness to the best Longhorns team in over a decade.

Texas football head coach Steve Sarkisian has no choice but to stay aggressive on the recruiting battle. He will need a plethora of star power in order to keep pace in the gauntlet that is the SEC. Before that move, the Longhorns can leave the Big 12 with a nice parting gift, a conference title. Their newly committed offensive weapon will be closely watching while he completes his senior year at the highly-touted Lovejoy High School.

He can hardly wait to roll into Austin. “The coaching staff is the best staff I’ve met, they’re amazing,” Parker Livingstone told Fawcett. “I also think I have the best opportunity to play early. The culture and the history at Texas is unmatched to any program, the best out there.”