Heading into the NFL Draft, much of the attention has gone to Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson. But it appears that Robinson’s backfield partner, Roschon Johnson, has also been on many several teams’ radars. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero provided insight into what exactly is going on with Texas running back.

“Busy week for Texas RB Roschon Johnson: two private workouts, three separate Zoom calls and a dinner with a team, per source,” wrote Pelissero.

He also added, “Johnson was known as a program guy with the Longhorns and has made a positive impression in the pre-draft process. A projected Day 2 pick who could rise.”

According to Pelissero, Roschon Johnson has clearly made an impact on several teams. With multiple meetings and workouts, he could find himself selected far earlier than some may have anticipated.

During his time at Texas, while sharing the ball with Robinson, Johnson still made an impact. After arriving on campus as a quarterback, he eventually made the move to the backfield. Over 47 career games, he rushed for 2,190 yards and 23 touchdowns. Through the air, he added 56 receptions for 420 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

While Johnson was finding success, Robinson was emerging as a star. Robinson finished his collegiate career appearing in 31 games over three seasons. In total, he rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns over this stretch.

This past season, both Roschon Johnson and Bijan Robinson played arguably the best football of their collegiate careers. Johnson took the field in 12 games, rushing for 554 yards and five touchdowns. Through the air, he added 14 receptions for 128 receiving yards and one touchdown.

If not for sharing the ball with Robinson, Johnson could have put together an even stronger collegiate career. It appears that several teams around the NFL see high upside in the young running back.