Bijan Robinson is the latest Texas football running back to take his talents to the NFL as a first-round pick. In a few years' time, don't be surprised if Jerrick Gibson follows in those hallowed footsteps previously walked by Longhorns greats like Cedric Benson, Ricky Williams and Earl Campbell.

Gibson, one of the country's most sought after recruits in the High School Class of 2024, committed to Texas on Saturday in front of a stoked contingent of Longhorns staffers, including head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The moment 2024 IMG Academy RB Jerrick Gibson committed to Texas in front of the Longhorn staff. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/ysrb50gwTm — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) June 24, 2023

You can't blame Sarkisian and company for their palpable excitement.

Gibson, the No. 2 ranked running back in his class, chose Texas among a final four that included Georgia, Miami and Tennessee. An explosive runner with a rare combination of speed, agility and toughness, the IMG Academy star figures to compete for playing time in Austin as a true freshman.

Gibson pointed to his strong relationship with Texas football coaches for choosing the Longhorns, specifically mentioning running backs coach Tashard Choice, who coached Robinson last season and fellow first-round running back Jahmyr Gibbs during his previous stop at Georgia Tech.

“Getting around them again, them just showing me how they are and Coach Choice he’s got electric energy,” Gibson said, per Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports “Just being around him with him showing me the running backs and everything it was fun.”

Texas, 8-5 last season, enters 2023 with higher expectations behind a gifted offensive attacked led by returning starting quarterback Quinn Ewers.