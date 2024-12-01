In Texas football's final game of the regular season, star-in-the-making Arch Manning had the social media world buzzing after his viral play against No. 20 ranked Texas A&M.

To set the scene, Manning was brought into the game for his first snap: A fourth-and-2 late in the first quarter of a 0-0 battle. After receiving the snap, Manning kept the ball on the read option, powering through a defender and reaching for the pylon after a gain of 15 yards. Once the refs signaled a touchdown, Texas football fans went crazy.

Although Quinn Ewers has played well, it's hard not to be excited for Manning, especially after this huge touchdown run.

Texas football QB Arch Manning sets social media ablaze with viral TD run

With as much hype surrounding Manning's name, this touchdown run had people from all over the nation posting about it on social media. For a good chunk of time after this play, just about every social media timeline in America was riddled with Manning's run, as seemingly no one wanted to miss out on giving their reacting to the scoring play.

One of the best social media reactions to the play came from ESPN sports analyst Pat McAfee.

“Arch Manning just went BEASTMODE,” McAfee posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

McAfee wasn't the only big name to comment on this play. Along with the former Indianapolis Colts punter, Barstool Sports personality Kayce Smith joined the discussion on social media, noting what makes Manning different than his NFL uncles.

“Arch Manning being a Manning that can run is a PROBLEM,” Smith wrote on X.

Now, it's early to tell, but with Manning being as athletic as he appears to be, he could be a true problem once he reaches the NFL level. There's already a lot of hype around him before he's even started a full season, but with plays like these, it's understandable why.

Following Manning's miraculous touchdown run, here were some of the best reactions:

And while Manning made his moment on social media against Texas A&M, he'll really have the world buzzing once he's a starter and makes these plays weekly.