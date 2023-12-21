Texas football is officially back according to Big 12 coaches who heaped praise on the 'Horns.

The Texas football team is ranked fourth in all-time wins among NCAA football programs, and has a chance to add to their total with a win over Washington football in the Sugar Bowl on January 1.

Recently Texas football QB Arch Manning got an eye-opening comparison from former Longhorns star and NFL QB Colt McCoy. A big name Longhorns commit is waxing poetically about the Texas football's upcoming move to the SEC Conference.

With the big game set between the Big 12 and Pac-12 champions, Big 12 coaches took time out to praise their champion ahead of the exciting Sugar Bowl matchup.

Texas Football Tackles Get Praise

Two Texas football players singled out for praise by opposing coaches included defensive tackles Byron Murphy II and T'Vondre Sweat.

Murphy II is a 308-pound junior with five sacks and 26 solo tackles on the season.

Sweat is a 362-pound senior with 42 tackles and two sacks on the year.

“You can’t run the ball on them because of their defensive tackles,” said one Big 12 member according to The Athletic.

You can’t run the ball inside on those guys. Don’t even try it. They change the math on you. (T’Vondre) Sweat is like 360 and can move the way he can? It doesn’t make sense. If you spend two to block him, he’s gonna beat the double team. They have four (defensive tackles) and none of them suck. They haven’t recruited great everywhere, but they’ve recruited great there.”

Texas Praised As Best Longhorns Team in Years

Coach Steve Sarkisian was singled out for praise by a Big 12 offensive analyst, who called his current team the best he's seen from Texas football in quite some time.

The consensus around the league is that Texas football is officially “back.”

“It’s the best Texas team I’ve seen in years,” the Big 12 offensive analyst said.

“It’s not even close. Outside of the talent, it’s the most disciplined, as well as the toughest. They were always gonna be the most talented, but we always thought we’d be the tougher team and we could get to them mentally.

“I think they’re very disciplined, more so than they’ve ever been. That’s a great compliment to Sark.”