Texas football legend Colt McCoy voiced concerns regarding the pressure Arch Manning will face when he takes over as the starter.

Arch Manning is one of the most hyped up recruits in recent memory, and one day he is going to take over the starting job at the Texas football program with great expectations. However, Texas football legend Colt McCoy voiced some concerns about the pressure that Arch Manning will be facing when that day does come, referencing Garrett Gilbert's stint with the program.

“I've been around Arch quite a bit,” Colt McCoy said, via Alek Arend of Athlon Sports. “… I don't want to compare Arch Manning with Garrett Gilbert. But when I was in school, I love Garrett Gilbert, had a nice career, but like he never lost a game in high school. He was right in Lake Travis. Right in the backyard. Like he was crowned as a king before he ever got to campus. … And the moment he threw a pick or two or they lost a couple home game, it was like everything turned on him. It wasn't necessarily his fault. But the expectations were just astronomical. I sense a little bit of that with Arch.”

It is unsurprising that Arch has a ton of expectations on him. Texas is a huge name, and he is a member of the Manning family, so the expectation is for him to be great.

Maybe being a member of the Manning family could be an advantage for Arch, as he has three former NFL quarterbacks in his circle who have dealt with immense pressure before.

Regardless, when Manning does step under center for Texas, all eyes will be on him.

For now, Texas will be focusing on the College Football Playoff, in which the Longhorns will play the Washington Huskies in the semifinal, and if they win, they would move on to play the winner of the Alabama vs Michigan semifinal game.