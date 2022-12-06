By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson may have played his final collegiate game. His latest move just adds more fuel to the fire.

On Sunday night, Robinson made an appearance as the Dallas Cowboys took on the Indianapolis Colts.

Via Fort Worth Star-Telegram Cowboys writer Clarence Hill Jr.:

“Texas running back Bijan Robinson, a prospective first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, was at the Cowboys-Colts game “visiting”. He may or may not have hung out little with running back Ezekiel Elliott and his peeps.”

Bijan Robinson appearing at the game is not out of the ordinary. He is an elite prospect who was spotted with one of the NFL’s most established running backs Ezekiel Elliot. But what comes next may come as a surprise to some.

According to Clarence Hill Jr., Robinson was spotted at the Cowboys headquarters on Monday.

With the Longhorns season still underway, some have questioned why the potential superstar running back is currently visiting with the Cowboys. Texas is set to take on the Washington Huskies in the Alamo Bowl on December 29th.

Robinson himself is expected to be the first running back off the board in the 2023 draft. He has put together an elite resume during his time at the school. In his three collegiate seasons, he has rushed for 3,410 yards and 33 touchdowns on 539 carries. Through the air, he has added 805 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 60 receptions.

If the Cowboys are interested in adding Bijan Robinson to their backfield, it may take them moving up in the draft. He has all the makings of a top-tier running back at the next level. Adding him to this backfield would make this arguably the deepest unit in the NFL.