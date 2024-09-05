The biggest game in college football this weekend will be at the Big House in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Texas football team is hitting the road to take on the defending national champions, and it's going to be a good one. To get ready for the big game, Cooper Manning, the father of Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, paid one of the nicest hotels in downtown Ann Arbor to fly a Texas flag this week.

If you're in downtown Ann Arbor this week and you walk past the The Graduate hotel, you will notice two Texas football flags flying along with two Michigan flags. The rumor is that Cooper Manning paid to make that happen.

“This was shared in our Texas parents group… love it! ‘I hear that Cooper Manning paid to have the Texas flag fly outside the Graduate hotel near campus. People in Ann Arbor are not happy about it,'” A Texas fan said on social media.

The flags are indeed up.

As we get closer to Saturday, more and more Texas football fans are going to flood into Ann Arbor for the big game. Some of them will likely be staying at The Graduate, and they will be happy to see the Texas flags flying outside.

This game is huge for several reasons

This game between the Michigan football team and Texas is massive. Both of these teams have College Football Playoff aspirations, and having a loss before conference play is detrimental to CFP chances, especially with the conference schedules that both of these teams have.

We are going to find out what this Michigan team is made up this weekend, and that's another reason why this game is so big. There are a lot of question marks surrounding the Wolverines right now, but we will probably have a good idea of what the rest of their season is going to look like after Saturday.

If Michigan beats Texas, they will be viewed as a threat to win the national title again. If they lose a close game, they will still be viewed as College Football Playoff contender. If the Wolverines get handily beat at home, we will know that this team is likely going to take a pretty big step back this season.

The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on Fox, and Texas is currently favored by 7.5 points. ESPN’s College GameDay and Fox Big Noon Kickoff will be there for the huge matchup.