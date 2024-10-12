The Texas football program has had a dominating start to the 2024 season. The Longhorns are undefeated through their first five games and are ranked No. 1 in the country. Many fans are aware of the team's incredible offense, but its defense is equally as impressive. Freshman linebacker Colin Simmons is an important part of Texas' resistance, and former NFL star and Washington Commanders LB Brian Orakpo gave an eye-opening take on Simmons' impact.

Through the first part of the season, Simmons has amassed 13 solo tackles, four sacks, and one fumble. Simmons has a knack for putting pressure on opposing offenses like few others do, and Brian Orakpo is not letting the pass rusher's abilities go unnoticed:

“The gifts and the talent [Simmons has] shown, it's astronomical,” Orakpo said in early October, per Chris Hummer of 247 Sports.

As someone who was a four-time Pro Bowler between his time spent with the Commanders and Tennessee Titans, Brian Orakpo knows defensive talent when he sees it. However, the former star linebacker is not the only one giving the Texas football freshman praise:

“For him to be a freshman to be able to rush like that, it means when he was a baby in his crib, the football gods came down and kissed him on the forehead,” Collin Simmons' skills trainer, Brandon Tucker added. “He has something you can't really teach.”

Texas will warmly welcome Simmons' presence as they continue their quest to make a deep College Football Playoff run. The Longhorns have been tested early in the season but have come out on top in every matchup so far. The team is taking on another important battle against the Oklahoma Sooners in the River River Rivalry on Saturday.

No matter what challenges lie ahead, Colin Simmons and Texas will be sure to continue giving it their all.