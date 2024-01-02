Steve Sarkisian is still proud of his team despite the mistakes that cost them a shot at the national championship.

The College Football Playoff final is set. After a dramatic overtime contest where Michigan took down Alabama, Washington barely escaped a late comeback from Texas in another exciting football game in the Allstate Sugar Bowl. After the Longhorns fell just short of reaching the final, head coach Steve Sarkisian said it was his team’s own mistakes that cost them one more game this season.

“We dug ourselves a hole with some self-inflicted wounds,” Steve Sarkisian said after the game, per Crissy Ford of the Sporting News. “Says the team came up short but that there's nothing they should hang their heads about.”

The “self-inflicted wounds” Sarkisian is talking about include two lost fumbles in the second half and defensive lapses in the secondary that allowed Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies to put up 11.0 yards per completion on Monday night.

Overall, though, Sarkisian is right that his team did play well as both the Washington and Texas football teams put on a show for the fans in the stadium and watching at home. There is nothing to be ashamed of for the Longhorns, as they played well throughout this College Football Playoff game, and ultimately, Penix Jr just outdueled Quinn Ewers.

Despite the Sugar Bowl loss, the future is bright for Steve Sarkisian and company, even though there will likely be some big changes this offseason. The thing to watch is what happens at quarterback. Although, it really isn’t much of a question.

Ewers has a decision to make as he is eligible for the NFL Draft, and talented backup Maalik Murphy is transferring to Duke. All this will likely clear the way for Arch Manning — the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning — to start for the team next season.