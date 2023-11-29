The Longhorns were ranked the seventh-best teem in the nation after the November 28th College Football Playoff rankings were unveiled.

The Texas football program looks to continue its 2023-24 tear into the postseason after the November 28th College Football Playoff rankings. The Longhorns retained their seventh-place standing among the nation's best teams. Still, Texas fans are not happy about the teams ranked ahead of them.

Texas football's CFP ranking leaves fans up in arms

The Longhorns' seventh-place ranking disappointed some Texas fans, especially considering the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes have the same record. Here are some noteworthy reactions to the news:

The CFP rankings committee justifying Oregon and tOSU over Texas#HookEm #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/nIjfpCFzD1 — El Guapo (Friend of the Devil) (@pinata_plethora) November 29, 2023

One X user summed up fans' sentiments on Texas well in an elaborate post:

“This year's College Football Playoff rankings have me adamantly defending Texas. This isn't something I ever thought I would do, but they are being so disrespected nationally. They have the best win in the country this season, won multiple games with a backup QB, and have looked every bit the part,” the user wrote.

The Longhorns faced several Top 25 teams in their season. Namely, they beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in their second game of the 2023-24 schedule. Texas fell to the Oklahoma Sooner earlier in the season, but they managed to go on a six-game win streak.

In addition to defending Texas' 23-24 success, many fans believe Oregon should not have taken the fifth spot due to the team's lack of a competitive schedule. The same concept applies to Ohio State, which allegedly has fewer quality wins than Texas.

Quinn Ewers does not have the same Heisman ranking as Bo Nix, but the Longhorns have what it takes to shock the college football world and compete for a championship.