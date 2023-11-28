Longhorns defensive end T'Vondre Sweat has an important item remaining on his bucket list, to meet Kevin Durant.

The Texas Longhorns have had a successful 2024-24 college football season so far. The Longhorns ended the regular season with a record of 11-1 and remain in first place in the Big 12 Conference. Defensive lineman T'Vondre Sweat has been a large part of Texas' success. Sweat is a finalist for the Outland Trophy; however, the senior still wants to fulfill a quest with NBA star Kevin Durant.

Longhorns star DE wants to meet Kevin Durant

One reason Sweat was sold on the Texas football program was the opportunity to meet Kevin Durant, his favorite NBA player. Yet, the wish has not come true yet for the veteran end. This is what he had to say in an interview:

“My real reason I came to Texas, I mean, I thought I was going to get to meet KD. I still haven't met KD,” Sweat said, per Noah Gross.

Durant was one of the most talented players to put on a Texas basketball uniform. He was the 2007 Big 12 scoring champion (28.9 points per game), 2007 Big 12 Player of the Year, and a First Team All-American. Naturally, T'Vondre Sweat wants to shake the hand of a Longhorns legend.

Perhaps Sweat will get the opportunity to meet Durant before his time in Texas is over. In the meantime, Sweat will continue to forge a legacy of his own with the Longhorns football team. If Sweat wins the Outland Trophy, he will be considered the best interior lineman in the nation.

In addition, Sweat and the Longhorns have high postseason hopes. Texas finished the season ranked seventh in the country and the team wants to compete in the College Football Playoff.