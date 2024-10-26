Texas football is searching for a bounce-back after a humbling loss at home against Georgia on Saturday. As a result, the Longhorns lost their No. 1 ranking and fell into the crowded pack of SEC teams that currently have one conference loss.

In order to get back on track, Texas will have to come out on top in yet another top 25 matchup when they take on No. 25 Vanderbilt on the road. The Commodores have a reputation as one of the worst teams in the SEC, but they have earned their respect this season with wins against Alabama and Kentucky on their way to a 5-2 record.

If Texas wants to get back to winning ways, it will have to get the job done on Saturday without one of its best players. Star safety Andrew Mukuba is out for Saturday's game after sustaining a knee injury in the loss to Georgia, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

“Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba has been ruled out for Saturday against No. 25 Vanderbilt, per SEC injury report,” Nakos reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Clemson transfer with 25 tackles and 2 INTs this season.”

Mukuba is one of the top playmakers on this Texas defense and was a massive get for Steve Sarkisian in the transfer portal this offseason. The good news is that Mukuba's injury doesn't seem to be serious, but he will be forced to miss at least one game.

Texas must be on high alert vs. Vanderbilt

Texas is a heavy favorite on Saturday against Vanderbilt, but the Commodores have shown this season that they aren't their usual selves. Vanderbilt stunned Alabama at home just a few weeks ago and cracked the AP top 25 this week for the first time since 2013. Vanderbilt is in a great position to at least reach a bowl game this season, and it is currently just one win away from that goal at 5-2.

This will sound like an oxymoron, but Texas has the benefit of coming off of a loss when they take on the Commodores on Saturday. A top team coming off of a loss is much more likely to be focused, dialed in and play its best football. Alabama, for example, went to Vanderbilt immediately after it beat Georgia this season and got stunned.

Regardless, Texas will still have to be on high alert against a Vanderbilt team that has been catching opponents by surprise all season. Quarterback Diego Pavia is playing very good football and his offense almost never turns the ball over, making it very difficult to beat because it doesn't beat itself.

Even without Andrew Mukuba, Texas should have the talent defensively to slow the Vanderbilt offense down, especially in the trenches. Offensively, Quinn Ewers will be craving a bounce back game after his brutal showing a week ago, even though he will be without Isaiah Bond on the outside. Vanderbilt has enough talent to hang around for a while, but another monster upset feels unlikely.