Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Paul Chryst spent over seven years as Wisconsin’s head coach. However, with Wisconsin and Chryst parting ways, the former head coach has found himself a new job.

Texas is hiring Chryst as an offensive analyst/special assistant to the head coach, via Sam Khan Jr. and Jesse Temple of The Athletic. Alongside Chryst, Texas hired former NFL special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis and former Portland State DC Payam Saadat as special assistants.

Chryst was hired by Wisconsin prior to the 2015 season. Over his tenure with the Badgers, Chryst’s teams held a 67-26 record. They won the Big Ten West three times and won six of their seven bowl game appearances. Chryst himself is a two-time Big Ten Coach of the Year.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, with Wisconsin started the 2022 season 2-3, the Badgers decided to move on from their head coach. Now, he has landed on his feet with Texas.

Alongside his work at Wisconsin, Chryst comes to the Longhorns with plenty of coaching experience. He was Pittsburgh’s head coach for three seasons prior to the Badgers. Furthermore, he was an offensive coordinator at numerous schools including Oregon State, Illinois State and Wisconsin.

Paul Chryst will be in a much different role than he is used to. Steve Sarkisian calls the shots for the Longhorns. However, even as an analyst, Chryst will have an opportunity to build back up his credibility. Furthermore, Texas is coming off of an 8-5 season and looking to do even more damage in 2023. Chryst will now be a part of the Longhorns uprising.