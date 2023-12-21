A new weapon enters the fray.

Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program are getting busy ahead of the Sugar Bowl. The head honcho not only has to deal with new schematics to win over Washington but is also balancing recruitment duties. This is why the Longhorns coach got a new weapon for Quinn Ewers. It was not an easy task as programs like Nebraska and Missouri tried to get him but it looks like Ryan Wingo has made a decision.

The Texas football program is getting a five-star wide receiver to support the Quinn Ewers-led offense. He goes by the name of Ryan Wingo and has officially signed to be part of the Longhorns family, per Cami Griffin of USA Today.

Wingo is the definition of top-notch. He was ranked as the second-best wide receiver in Missouri. Being the fourth-best receiver in the nation for the 2024 class is also not a bad feat to add to his impressive resume. But, he is not all accolades and instead has his production back him up.

He may have faced a tough injury this season but Wingo still put up numbers that the Texas football program would like. This past season notched him 469 receiving yards on 32 catches. His athletic background also speaks for itself. He had a time of 10.64 seconds on the 100-meter dash and a 50.72-second rush in the 400-meter sprint. All of this makes for an insanely good route runner who has sticky hands with the ball.

Overall, this acquisition allows Steve Sarkisian's Texas football squad to have more offensive firepower. Their dominance over the rest of the college football world will remain unrivaled in the coming years.