Matthew McConaughey is disappointed in Texas football's 19-22 loss to Georgia, but he is not backing down without a fight. McConaughey posted a supportive message to Texas football fans amid the setback.

“Hurts today. mission continues. see you in two weeks. #hookem,” McConaughey posted on X.

Fans weighed in with suggestions on how Texas football could have done better.

“Hurts even worse knowing there's a backup QB (A QB who has wheels and can run the ball) going unused on the sidelines,” a fan wrote underneath the actor's post. “A running game would have been helpful today. 31 yards rushing with that offensive line is a disaster, and Sark knows it.”

Another fan was in agreement with the suggestion above writing, “Yep, our offensive line should be able to get more push. We always say we can look at the silver lining but d*mn, when you should be dominant, d*mmit be dominant.”

A Georgia fan weighed in, complimenting Texas football's game despite the loss.

“Hell of a game though. Two great heavyweights battling,” they wrote. “Best of luck going forward but as always…GO DAWGS!”

McConaughey is an alum of the University of Texas and a huge Texas football fan. This is not his first time defending the Longhorns in their triumphant season. Just last week, the Dallas Buyers Club actor celebrated Texas football for clinching a spot in the SEC championship.

“Rivalry rekindled in the Aggies den. @TexasLonghorns show out in the showdown and get the win @SEC championship here we come year one #hookem,” McConaughey wrote on X of the season's win.

The University of Texas closed out its regular season with a 17-7 rivalry win over Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Prior to that game, McConaughey was seen on the football field at his alma mater dressed in a cowboy hat, white button-up, and medium blue jeans.

Throughout the season, he's shown his support to the team on social, calling out specific players to congratulate them on their wins.

“PS. congrats Arch Manning on 1st start as a Longhorn,” McConaughey wrote on X back in September. “Many more to come.”

Next up for the Longhorns is the first-round playoff game that will be hosted in Austin Dec. 20 or Dec. 21.