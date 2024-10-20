In the aftermath of No. 1 Texas's significant 30-15 loss to No. 5 Georgia, quarterback Quinn Ewers was forthright about his physical condition, admitting that his abdominal strain/oblique injury still affects him. Ewers, who has been a pivotal figure for Texas football this season, downplayed the severity but acknowledged the discomfort.

“It's there a little bit, but I feel like that's how injuries go. It's not a big issue or anything like that,” he stated, according to Dennis de la Pena on X.

The implications of Ewers' health were further underscored when asked about playing at full capacity.

“Quinn Ewers said postgame that the strained oblique ‘is there.' I asked if he’s playing at 100% The answer qualifies as a ‘no,'” reported Josh Newman on X.

Georgia shows Texas how to play SEC football

Georgia's victory was largely credited to their formidable defensive play, which stifled the Longhorns throughout the game. They held Texas scoreless in the first half, limiting them to under 50 total yards, a stark illustration of their defensive prowess. This performance was anchored by cornerback Daylan Everette, who forced crucial turnovers including an interception and a strip sack on Ewers.

The defensive pressure was so overwhelming that Texas coach Steve Sarkisian made the call to bench Ewers temporarily for backup Arch Manning. Although Manning injected some energy into the game with a 21-yard run, he too succumbed to Georgia's relentless defense, losing a fumble via a strip sack.

Despite a brief resurgence in the second half where Texas managed a 15-0 run spearheaded by Ewers' two touchdown passes, Georgia quickly quelled any hopes of a comeback. They orchestrated an 89-yard drive culminating in a score that extended their lead to a comfortable 15 points, sealing the victory.

Ewers finished the game with 211 yards and two touchdowns, showcasing his resilience and capability to lead despite not being at full strength. However, the loss highlighted the broader implications of his health on the team's offensive strategy and overall execution.

Georgia's win not only propels them back into the SEC title conversation but also marks a significant milestone for their coach Kirby Smart, who became the fifth-fastest coach to reach 100 wins. Meanwhile, Texas is left to regroup and reassess as they face the reality of their quarterback's ongoing battle with injury and the impact it may have on their season aspirations. As the Longhorns prepare for their next game, the focus will undoubtedly be on Ewers' recovery and readiness, which will be critical in their quest to rebound from this setback.