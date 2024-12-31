As the College Football Playoff rages on, Quinn Ewers and Texas are focused on one thing: getting a win over Arizona State in Wednesday's Peach Bowl and advance to the semifinals. Ewers played done of his best games of the season in a first-round win over Clemson, and he is looking to keep that momentum going in the next round.

Other teams that aren't in the playoff are already focused on the transfer portal and gearing up for next season, and sometimes that even includes players who aren't in the portal yet. Ewers has reportedly already received a $6 million offer to enter the portal and transfer away from Texas next season, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports.

Of course, this is considered tampering, but there has been no indication that anybody is going to crack down on that anytime soon in college football. Some coaches and programs have alluded to this happening for a few years now, so it's no surprise that teams are already clamoring for Ewers' services.

Ewers has had a rocky season for Texas while he has dealt with both injuries and inconsistent play. As a result, some Texas fans were clamoring for Arch Manning to be inserted into the lineup near the end of the season, but Steve Sarkisian has stuck with Ewers and it paid off in the first round.

Quinn Ewers facing dilemma after CFP

Quinn Ewers still has at least one more game in a Texas uniform, but he has a very difficult decision to make once that wraps up. Ewers can either return to Texas, enter the transfer portal or declare for the NFL Draft when this season ends.

There is a problem with two of those options. Texas has Arch Manning waiting in the wings, and it would be understandable if Sarkisian and the Longhorns opt to go with Manning moving into next season regardless of whether Ewers wants to come back or not. If that is the case, then returning to Texas is off the table.

Ewers' NFL Draft stock may also not be as high as he would have hoped coming into this season. His footwork and decision making are both inconsistent, and as a quarterback who doesn't use his legs all that much, Ewers needs to be an elite, precise passer in order to succeed in the NFL. While he has been effective throwing the ball this season, it hasn't been on the level needed to become a first-round pick.

If Ewers doesn't want to go to the NFL, it seems like the portal is the most likely option. Obviously, there would be a ton of quarterback-needy teams that would love to have Ewers next season, and some of them have already reached out to him according to Nakos. Playing at another high-profile program and competing for another national championship may be the best option for Ewers in 2025.