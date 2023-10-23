The game between the Houston football program and Steve Sarkisian's Texas football squad went in the favor of the Longhorns. But, it did not come without a cost. Quinn Ewers, after an insane performance to get his team yardage, went down which left a lot of their fans worried about the quarterback's health status. He went toe-to-toe against Donovan Smith despite this but his long-term status has yet to be defined. All of this held true until now.

Quinn Ewers suffered a grade 2 AC joint sprain in the Week 7 matchup between the Texas football team and the Houston football squad, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. However, that was not the most troubling part of his injury update. He is nursing the pain on his right shoulder which he used for his throwing mechanics. He will be expected to miss some time as Steve Sarkisian looks to upgrade Maalik Murphy or Arch Manning to the starting role.

Ewers' injury will damage the Texas football squad's national title chances quite a bit. He was the main man running the offense for the Longhorns. His efficiency brought him to 23 completions on just 29 passing attempts. This got him 211 passing yards and two touchdowns. Despite experiencing a grueling injury, he did not let the opposing defense catch an interception.

There is a lot to figure out in the system while Ewers recovers from his injury. While that is happening, it is never too bad to hope that Murphy or Manning steps up and makes the role his for the meantime. They face a fairly strong BYU Cougars team next.