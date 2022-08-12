Texas football’s Steve Sarkisian suspends Agiye Hall after arrest

Texas football wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested and charged with criminal mischief on Thursday night. The charge, which was a Class B misdemeanor, was “equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750.” On Friday, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian took action regarding Hall. Sarkisian has suspended Hall indefinitely, per college football reporter Anwar Richardson.

Texas WR Agiye Hall has been suspended indefinitely following his arrest on Thursday pic.twitter.com/wFIquHHqXV — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) August 12, 2022

In a statement, Steve Sarkisian said that they’re “aware of the situation” and are suspending Agiye Hall for “conduct that is detrimental to our program.”

A transfer from the Alabama Crimson Tide, Hall struggled to crack the depth chart for ‘Bama last year, tallying just two catches all year. He seemed to grow frustrated with his role on the team, as he was stuck behind the likes of Jameson Williams and John Metchie III.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban, suspended Hall for a “violation of team rules.”

When asked what Hall would have to do to rejoin the team, Saban said he had already given the youngster the opportunity to do so in the past. Shortly after that, he decided to transfer to Texas football, reuniting with Sarkisian, his former offensive coordinator at Alabama.

Clearly, Hall has had a difficult path to this point. It isn’t going to get any easier for him, either. His transfer to Texas football seemed like a fresh start for him.

Now, it’s unclear when he’ll be able to return to the field. Without Agiye Hall, the Longhorns’ depth chart at wide receiver includes the likes of Xavier Worthy, Isaiah Neyor and Troy Omeire.