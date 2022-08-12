Texas WR transfer Agiye Hall runs into trouble again with arrest after prior issues at Alabama

Texas Longhorns standout transfer wide receiver Agiye Hall was arrested late Thursday by the University of Texas Police Department. Hall is being charged with criminal mischief, equal to or greater than $100 but less than $750, which is a Class B misdemeanor, according to 247Sports.

This is yet another setback in the growth and development of the young wide out.

Hall was a member of the Alabama Crimson Tide last season, but barely saw the field. He finished the season with just four catches. However, with injuries derailing Alabama’s wide receivers, Hall caught two passes for 52 yards in the National Championship Game loss to Georgia.

Hall was expected to be an important part of Alabama’s offense this season. However, he was suspended by the team for violating team rules and was removed from the roster.

The prompted the 19-year-old to enter the transfer portal. The talented wide receiver decided on Texas as his new destination. It could have been the clean slate he was looking for. Instead, troubles seem to have followed him to Texas.

After joining the Longhorns, Hall talked about the difference between playing for Texas and Alabama, which caught people’s eye.

“One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans — they’re not really loving, if I could say — even when you leave… Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches — they’re all connected, which is a good thing.”

Hall joined a number of solid transfers to Texas this offseason, including four-star recruits out of Florida and Iowa.