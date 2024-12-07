In their quest to capture the SEC Championship in their first season in conference, the Texas football program is gearing up for their biggest SEC matchup yet. The Longhorns will face off against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday in Atlanta with the conference title on the line. However, head coach Steve Sarkisian's program might have a bit of a problem. Reports broke on Saturday that standout left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. might miss the SEC Championship Game due to an ankle injury sustained last week versus the Texas A&M Aggies. He will be a game time decision, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Texas star left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. is expected to be a game-time decision against Georgia today,” reported Thamel on X, formerly Twitter. “He’s been dealing with an ankle injury. Redshirt freshman Trevor Goosby would go for Texas if Banks can’t start or can't finish.”

If Banks can't go versus the Bulldogs, then quarterback Quinn Ewers will have to lead the offense without his best protector. In a game that is as pivotal as this one, the Longhorns need as much help as they can get. Will Banks be ready to roll on Saturday? As game time gets closer, the Texas football staff and their fans will know if they will have their left tackle's services against Georgia.

Texas football could use Kelvin Banks Jr. in quest to win CFP title

The loss against the Bulldogs at home earlier this season is the lone blemish on their schedule. The 30-15 defeat was further apart than the score indicates, as Georgia largely dominated the matchup. If Kirby Smart's program can do that in Austin, inside the Longhorns' home field, can they also do that in Atlanta? They have plenty of history of winning in Georgia's biggest city, and a win on Saturday would not be surprising in the least.

Even with a loss on Saturday, Texas should make the first-ever edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff. Having Banks in the lineup would certainly make that task easier, even if it is by a little bit. For now though, the Texas football faithful will wait on bated breath for his return to the lineup. Can Banks overcome the ankle injury and return to Ewers' blind side? That question will be answered hopefully sooner rather than later.