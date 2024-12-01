After the No. 3 Texas Longhorns secured a hard-fought 17-7 victory over No. 20 Texas A&M on Saturday night, head coach Steve Sarkisian took immediate action to ensure the celebration did not spiral into disrespect. With emotions running high at Kyle Field, Sarkisian stopped his players from celebrating on the Aggies’ midfield logo, emphasizing the importance of sportsmanship.

Sarkisian’s caution stemmed from an earlier incident he witnessed in college football that same day. While preparing for the primetime matchup in his hotel room, Sarkisian watched the fallout of Michigan’s upset victory over Ohio State. The Wolverines attempted to plant their flag on the Buckeyes’ logo at midfield, sparking a chaotic melee. The incident led to police intervention, the use of pepper spray, and an officer requiring hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the chaos.

Determined to avoid a similar controversy, Sarkisian intervened as some of his players moved toward the Aggies’ midfield logo after the game. “I just didn’t think it was right,” Sarkisian explained during his postgame press conference. “I think rivalries are great, but there’s a way to win it with class, and I just didn’t think that’s the right thing to do. We shouldn’t be on their logo. We shouldn’t be planting any flags on their logo.”

Texas and Texas A&M may have been the only CFB team not to brawl on Saturday

Sarkisian’s actions reflected his belief in maintaining respect for opponents, even in heated rivalries. The Longhorns’ head coach emphasized the importance of focusing celebrations inward rather than taunting opponents. “We celebrate with one another,” Sarkisian said. “It’s not about any other team. It’s about what we do. And I think there’s a way to win with class, and I’m hopeful that we can continue to learn how to do that.”

The victory marked a significant moment for Texas, solidifying their position as one of the top teams in the country and keeping their College Football Playoff hopes alive. Still, Sarkisian remained committed to teaching his players to win with dignity. He also expressed hope that the respect shown to Texas A&M would be reciprocated in future matchups. “And I’d like to, whenever that day comes, get the same respect in return,” he said.

Sarkisian’s quick action and message to his team after the game set a tone of sportsmanship and maturity, ensuring that the rivalry remained competitive on the field while fostering mutual respect between the two programs. As the Longhorns continue their quest for postseason glory, Sarkisian’s leadership exemplifies a focus on integrity alongside success.