The SEC has fined Texas football, following the fans' throwing of objects and debris at the opposing Georgia players.

Texas fell 30-15 to Georgia in Week 8, marking their first loss of the season and caused them to slide down to No. 5 in the latest AP rankings. Obviously, Texas fans didn't take it well on Saturday when they found their top-ranked team behind late against an SEC rival. In the third quarter, Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron's interception on Georgia quarterback Carson Beck was called back by the referees, and fans fell into an uproar in the far corner of the field.

It was announced on Sunday that Texas will receive a financial penalty of $250,000 and also are “required to use all available resources, including security, stadium and television video, to identify individuals who threw objects onto the playing field or at the opposing team,” per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

Texas football program put in check after fine from SEC

It was an unacceptable look for Texas football, and for the university and its fans, as a whole. For a team that was No. 1 in the country before this incident, the behavior of the fans and others who support the program need to reflect that high standard. The SEC also has the ability to “suspend alcohol sales privileges” for the University of Texas, per Brett McMurphy of Action Network.

“The throwing of debris and resulting interruption of play that took place Saturday night cannot be part of any SEC event,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, per Dan Morrison of On3 Sports. “The SEC is assigned responsibility by its membership to enforce its sportsmanship and game management policies and these actions are consistent with that oversight responsibility, including the financial penalty and mandated reviews.”

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian empathized with Longhorns fans and supporters after the frustrating loss, but noted that they have to be better on and off the field.

The Longhorns have to recollect themselves, and find a way to move past the ugly Week 8, as they are still in great standing for a national championship this season.