Steve Sarkisian detailed the most frustrating aspect for Texas football going up against Michael Penix Jr. of Washington.

The Texas football program fell to Washington in the Sugar Bowl by the score of 37-31, and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. put up a great performance in the game to help the Huskies advance to the national championship against Michigan. Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian spoke about going up against Penix and the challenges he presented.

“There were times where we did create some pressure, we just couldn't get him on the ground. That was the most frustrating part,” Steve Sarkisian said, via Crissy Froyd of Sporting News. “I thought they did a good job of taking advantage of one-on-one matchups when they got them.”

Michael Penix Jr. did take advantage of those one-on-one matchups for Washington football, hitting deep passes to his receivers like Rome Odunze. Penix connected with Rome Odunze six times for 125 yards.

Penix completed 29-of-38 passes for 430 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Washington led by two scores for much of the second half, but Texas football eventually got a chance with one last drive to score a touchdown and come away with a one-point win. The drive fell short, and Washington advance to the national championship.

Texas finishes the season 12-2. It was a promising season for Sarkisian, getting the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff, but it was a disappointing way to go out against a team that many viewed as beatable for them. Expectation will be to compete for a national championship next year and beyond as Sarkisian takes his program into the SEC.